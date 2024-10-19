AEW Women's Division Stars Timeless Toni Storm, Red Velvet Make Respective CMLL Debuts

CMLL's Viernes Espactacular event at Arena Mexico on October 18 saw a pair of debuts for AEW stars "Timeless" Toni Storm and Red Velvet, with the two women achieving vastly different results.

The former AEW Women's World Champion went one-on-one with former WWE star La Catalina, a match that was supposed to take place seven days earlier but was postponed due to Storm being unable to leave the United States following the effects of Hurricane Milton. After a back-and-forth bout, it was Catalina who picked up the victory with a diving splash off the top rope.

After the bout, Storm had some choice words for "La Diva del Ring," claiming that she will be back in Arena Mexico at some point in the future for revenge.

"La Catalina! You were lucky this time, because nobody, nobody beats timeless Toni Storm!" Storm raged. "You got lucky! But unlucky for you, I will be back! Very soon! I don't know when, but you will soon find out. So get ready for the arse-whooping of the ages! I hate you! I hate you, La Catalina! You and your bottom better watch out. Okay? Okay."

While Storm lost her CMLL debut, ROH Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet was not only victorious in her eight-woman two-out-of-three falls match, but she also picked up the decisive pinfall. Velvet teamed up with Alex Windsor, Samantha Black, and Viva Van to defeat the team of Amapola, Metalica, Olympia, and Sanley, a victory that she will look to use as momentum as she is set to return to Arena Mexico on October 25 for the 2024 International Women's Grand Prix. Velvet will represent Colombia as part of Team World, which will also feature Velvet's partners from October 18, the aforementioned La Catalina, and AEW star Willow Nightingale.

