Much Anticipated CMLL Match Involving AEW's Toni Storm Postponed Due To Travel Issues

The red carpet at Arena Mexico will have to be rolled up for the time being, as CMLL has announced that former AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm will be unable to compete at the company's upcoming event on October 11. In an official statement released by CMLL, the company explained that due to the effects of Hurricane Milton, multiple flights in and out of the United States have been cancelled, meaning that Storm is unable to fly to Mexico.

📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL

Estimada afición del CMLL: Queremos informarles que debido a las severas afectaciones provocadas por el Huracán Milton, el duelo entre Toni Storm y La Catalina será pospuesto.

CMLL also confirmed that Storm's scheduled match with La Catalina will be rescheduled for a different date that will be announced in the coming days, and that the company is working hard with Storm and AEW to rearrange the bout. The promotion rounded things off by apologizing to their fans for the inconvenience, saying they'll keep everyone updated via their social media channels regarding the situation.

The match with La Catalina, who some WWE fans will remember wrestling as Katrina Cortez, was supposed to be a marquee bout in the company's "Month of Amazonas" where CMLL celebrates its women's division and puts extra emphasis on it. The celebrations will conclude at the end of October, but whether or not the bout will take place before the month is out remains to be seen.

Storm's debut in CMLL was not only set to be her debut in Mexico, but was also supposed to be part of her very own world tour, which she's embarked on since losing the AEW Women's World Championship to Mariah May in Wembley Stadium at All In 2024. Storm recently made her long awaited return to STARDOM in Japan, where she reunited with May's longtime friend Mina Shirikawa and later made an unsuccessful challenge for Mayu Iwatani's IWGP Women's Championship at STARDOM's Nagoya Golden Fight event on October 5.