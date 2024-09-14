AEW's Willow Nightingale Loses CMLL Women's World Title At 91st Anniversary Show

On Friday's CMLL 91st Anniversary show, Willow Nightingale lost the CMLL World Women's Championship to Zeuxis. The match concluded with both women on the top rope. Zeuxis sent Nightingale crashing with an avalanche powerslam, eliminating her chances of retaining the title. This was Nightingale's first and only championship defense since winning it in a Triple Threat contest with Lluvia and Viva Van on July 13.

Advertisement

During her reign, Nightingale held two CMLL World Women's Title Eliminator matches in AEW against Deonna Purrazzo and former friend turned enemy Kris Statlander, in which Statlander won her contested match. Their match for the title was supposed to be held at last Saturday's All Out pay-per-view, but CMLL would not sanction the unrestrained Chicago Street Fight. Despite the CMLL Women's title not being on the line, Nightingale and Statlander delivered. The epic showcase saw Nightingale smash a light tube over her opponent's head, and Statlander land a split on top of a pile of thumbtacks. Statlander would eventually stand tall with the victory.

Although most who suffer back-to-back losses would be frowning over their defeats, Nightingale should remain smiling with the accomplishments she has had within this past year, including becoming the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Tournament victor and inaugural champion, the 2023 Women's Owen Hart Cup recipient, and the AEW TBS Champion. It remains to be seen what Nightingale's next move in AEW will be.

Advertisement