AEW's Tony Khan Addresses Recent Reports Of Toni Storm Retiring

This week, Toni Storm made a shocking claim that she was leaving professional wrestling following her losses in CMLL, STARDOM, and AEW, the latter of which also resulted in her losing the AEW Women's World Championship. AEW President Tony Khan has since responded to Storm's assertion, signaling his confidence in her eventual return to the wrestling realm.

"'Timeless' Toni Storm has been a great world champion for AEW. I think reports of her demise have been greatly exaggerated," Khan said on the AEW Full Gear media call. "I still expect Toni Storm will have a great wrestling career, but she's really struggling, clearly, with what's happened. She lost the world title at [All In]. She lost her protege. And I think she feels like she lost everything, and now she's lost. I hope that Toni Storm can find herself and come back to us here in AEW because 'Timeless' Toni Storm is a great part of AEW, definitely."

According to Storm, she does not plan on making more public appearances. She is, however, currently advertised to appear at the WrestleCade convention, which emanates from Winston-Salem, North Carolina next weekend. Storm was also announced for CMLL's December 13 event in which she and fellow AEW star Red Velvet will take on La Catalina and Tessa Blanchard.

Elsewhere, Storm's friend-turned-foe Mariah May is slated to hold her overdue "champagne celebration" alongside Mina Shirakawa at AEW Full Gear, specifically toasting her AEW Women's World Championship victory over the "Timeless" performer at AEW All In. Between September and October, Storm and Shirakawa teamed up for a pair of tag matches in STARDOM.

