Axiom & Nathan Frazer Somehow Retain WWE NXT Tag Titles Despite Injuries At Deadline

Axiom and Nathan Frazer successfully retained their NXT Tag Team Championship over No Quarter Catch Crew's Tavion Heights and Myles Borne during WWE NXT Deadline. FrAxiom's title defense came after Frazer had already wrestled in the Iron Survivor Challenger to open the show; that match saw Frazer's nose busted open, scoring just the one fall compared to victor Oba Femi's total of three, and he entered the second bout with his torso bandaged up.

Unsurprisingly, Heights and Borne sought to isolate the champions from one another, looking to stack the odds against them through the fatigued Frazer, and things appeared to worsen for them as OTM walked down the ramp. Heights launched Frazer over the top rope down onto OTM on the floor, with officials coming down to the ring to eject the would-be gatecrashers. The challengers continued to work Frazer in the ring until he managed to tag out to Axiom, ensuing a back-and-forth battle that looked to be at an end with a 450 Splash from Frazer to Heights, but only for a near-fall owing to a weak cover.

The closing stretch saw Axiom inadvertently taking out his partner and being hit with a double-team for a near-fall at the last split-second. NQCC saw an opportunity to finish the bout definitively, but Axiom landed a Canadian Destroyer to take out Heights and rolled up Borne to get the surprise retention.