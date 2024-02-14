The Wrestling World Has A Lot To Say About The Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Following news of the bombshell Janel Grant lawsuit in late January against former TKO Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, former WWE Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and WWE itself, accusing them of sexual assault and trafficking during Grant's time with the company, the wrestling world has had to process what it all means about the man with whom so many had at least a working relationship with over the years. In some cases, there was a friendship there as well, and often a measure of respect for a man whose name has been synonymous with professional wrestling for more than 40 years.

All of that good favor is seemingly gone, as former employees have renounced McMahon almost unanimously based on the allegations, which are deplorable to read about and, for those close to the situation, likely sickening to digest. The reactions came from far and wide, ranging from current WWE superstars to former talent, including one of the most popular names in the history of the business, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, who will forever be tied to McMahon thanks in part to various scandals between the two families. Also chiming in was former WCW President Eric Bischoff — who has a unique perspective after famously competing against McMahon and WWE during "the Monday Night Wars," then working under the WWE umbrella for several years following its purchase of WCW in 2001 — and the Garcia Twins (fka Bella Twins in WWE), whose own stepfather, John Laurinaitis, was implicated in the scandal.

As the lawsuit proceeds and the saga further unfolds, there are sure to be further reactions from all over the wrestling landscape. For now, here is a sampling of those who have spoken out so far.