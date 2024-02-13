Why WWE Legend Jake Roberts Isn't Surprised By The Allegations Against Vince McMahon

It's now been more than two weeks since former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a 67-page lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and the TKO-owned promotion of sex trafficking and sexual abuse. While details continue to emerge about the alleged crimes, with the Wall Street Journal recently reporting that McMahon is now being actively investigated by federal authorities, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts shared his thoughts about the lawsuit.

"It was very disgusting," Roberts said on the "Snake Pit." "But it doesn't surprise me, and that bothers me. For me to be able to say, 'That doesn't surprise me.' [It] leaves me thinking, 'Man. This is pretty disgusting s**t you're looking at here, and it doesn't surprise me.' I believe the man is obviously partially insane. He's drunk with power. He has been for a long time. But remember when they were doing the kiss your a** thing? That was pretty s****y. But to see and read that and not be surprised by it makes me shake my head, man. Just so disgusting. Christ, man. I just don't get it. I don't get it."

The extensive complaint Grant filed contained disturbing accounts of sexual misconduct. The lawsuit named not only McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE, but it also appeared to include Brock Lesnar. The former WWE Champion has since been removed from various WWE-related materials. Meanwhile, Laurinaitis, who was fired by WWE in summer 2022 following allegations of sexual misconduct, has responded to Grant's lawsuit by claiming to be a victim. Despite the growing list of allegations, McMahon, who resigned from TKO after Grant's lawsuit was filed, has continued to maintain his innocence.

