Brock Lesnar Removed From WWE Opening Video, Replaced By Rising Star

WWE has made yet another move to distance itself from Brock Lesnar. The 10-time WWE World Champion was identified in Janel Grant's lawsuit against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis amidst allegations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and exploitation. Lesnar was reportedly dropped from creative plans indefinitely, exemplified by his omission from the Royal Rumble, during which he was expected to return, and has also been removed from WWE 2K24 promotional material and the WWE 2K Supercard mobile game. Yet another step in that direction, it would seem, has been WWE's removal of Brock Lesnar from its intro package — shown at the beginning of a broadcast. Lesnar's spot in the clip has been taken by LA Knight.

WWE removed Brock Lesnar from their opening video.

Lesnar last wrestled for WWE at SummerSlam 2023, losing to Cody Rhodes to close their feud. He was reportedly planned to enter the Royal Rumble in a spot taken by Bron Breakker, which meant he would have been eliminated by Dominik Mysterio, thus laying the foundation for a singles match supposedly planned between the pair at Elimination Chamber later this month.

Lesnar was also reportedly being planned to face current, and longest-reigning, Intercontinental Champion Gunther at WrestleMania 40. In Grant's lawsuit, it's alleged that McMahon coerced her into sending explicit images to a "former UFC Heavyweight Champion" who was mentioned as actively negotiating a contract with WWE in 2020. Many noted the timeframe to match that of Lesnar's situation, and he was later identified in reporting. The images were allegedly described as part of the negotiation process by McMahon, and plans were even made for Grant to meet Lesnar in person — though according to the suit, plans fell through at least once.