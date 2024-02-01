WWE Hall Of Famer Eric Bischoff Doesn't Mince Words On Vince McMahon Lawsuit

The wrestling world was rocked last week when the news of a civil lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon broke, accusing the former chairman of sex trafficking. The following day after major sponsor Slim Jim had paused their relationship with the company ahead of the Royal Rumble, McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO Group Holdings.

Eric Bischoff did not hold back when talking about the lawsuit on a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast. He said the very core of the story is "evil," and that the word doesn't do it justice. He said he will be praying for Grant and that he hopes she finds the "right spiritual and mental health guidance" that she needs.

"I can't imagine that. I can't even try to imagine it because self-preservation kicks in and I force myself to stop thinking about it," Bischoff said. "And I feel so bad for the people that are innocent, because this is just such a dark cloud over everything that's WWE right now. I do believe that that's going to change, not sooner rather than later, it's going to change, but it's going to take time."

Bischoff said wrestling fans are going to get through this, though he does recognize that many will be questioning their fandom and reconciling how they feel about it. He said WWE is big enough and strong enough to survive this, though not easily, especially if the lawsuit is not the end of the allegations.

"This story will continue to evolve. We don't know how much, we don't know if there will be other people coming out of the woodwork because of this," he said.