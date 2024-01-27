Slim Jim Reactivates WWE Royal Rumble Sponsorship Following Vince McMahon Exit

WWE looks to have salvaged its Slim Jim sponsorship in the aftermath of the horrific allegations levied against the company, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis of sexual assault, exploitation, and trafficking by Janel Grant on Thursday. WWE's parent company, TKO, was forced into action after the allegations arose, detailing graphic accounts of predatory and heinous acts of sexual depravity and degradation, and after making an official statement on the matter it was announced that Vince McMahon had resigned from his roles within WWE and TKO.

WWE stood to take a massive hit from the lawsuit financially, as Slim Jim confirmed they were pausing their relationship with the company in light of the news, but McMahon's resignation seems to have patched things up, as the sponsor confirmed in a statement to POST Wrestling that it will continue to support the upcoming Royal Rumble. "Statement that Slim Jim issued to me," reported POST Wrestling's John Pollock, "After the departure, of Vince McMahon, and discussions with WWE TKO senior leadership, Slim Jim has decided to re-enter the Royal Rumble."

There is no word on the long-term ramifications the lawsuit may have on WWE's sponsorships as a whole. TKO shares took a sharp dip when the allegations emerged, but appeared to be on a recovery curve as the market closed on Friday. One might expect the price to fluctuate dependent on how McMahon's departure is received commercially. The belief is that Endeavor may now cast negative eyes toward those close to or hired by McMahon following this scandal. The company is labeled complicit in McMahon's predatory actions in Ms. Grant's complaint to the court.