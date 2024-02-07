WWE World Champ Seth Rollins Breaks Silence On 'Disgusting' Vince McMahon Allegations

Despite the controversy over whether Cody Rhodes will "finish his story," the biggest story in wrestling remains the lawsuit/investigation into allegations that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon committed acts of sex trafficking and abuse. On Wednesday, WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins became the latest in WWE to break his silence on the matter. Speaking with "Maggie and Perloff" in a clip posted to social media, Rollins didn't hold back his thoughts on the accusations, while also noting how removed from the WWE's front office environment talent is.

"It's awful, it's terrible," Rollins said. "I hate it, it's a disgusting situation. But we're so far removed from it, you know? When we get to work, it's like 'How do we make this the best possible show we can? Who are we out there with? What's this promo going to be? What's this match going to be? And how do we entertain the fans?' Cause that's really what our job is. That stuff, that's personal stuff, that's business stuff, and that's so far above where we're thinking where our brains are at. Nothing we're going to say or do is making...we're not going to do anything that's going to impact any of that."

Rollins acknowledged the severity of the situation and how it weighs on talent, while still noting they had to do so while handling their usual duties.

"You just ... it's awful, and you feel terrible and you wish could have seen it or done something, this and that," Rollins said. "But at the end of the day, your job is your job, and that's what we do. We show up and we try to give the people to pay the tickets to come in the best possible show we can. That's kind of our department."