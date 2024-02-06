'We Want Cody' Rally Scheduled For This Saturday In Response To WWE Fan Trend

It has been a trying time in pro wrestling recently, with a dark cloud in particular hovering over WWE. Fortunately, several within wrestling have decided to do something about it this weekend, when they'll address one of the most controversial issues in wrestling...that being Cody Rhodes's removal from the main event of WrestleMania 40.

Taking to X during last night's "WWE Raw," Busted Open Radio host Dave LaGreca announced that he would be holding a "We Want Cody" rally, named after one of two movements behind Rhodes being included in the WrestleMania main event, this Saturday at the Gramercy Theater in New York. The rally will be part of LaGreca's live show "LaGreca's Laminated Lists," which will include fellow Busted Open Radio co-hosts Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer.

Along with "The Whoa Movement," "We Want Cody" has become the rallying cry for fans of Rhodes ever since he stepped aside last Friday on "SmackDown" to allow The Rock to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Chants of "We Want Cody" were heard last night during and after "WWE Raw," and several signs with the slogan could be seen throughout the broadcast, with some speculating the signs were handed out by WWE themselves.

Though LaGreca and his Busted Open co-hosts are primed to help Rhodes finish his story, there is no word on whether the three will be just as vocal regarding the ongoing lawsuit into allegations of sex trafficking and abuse by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The story has grown to include the federal government, which was reported last week to have been investigating McMahon since last summer.