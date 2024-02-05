WWE Stars Logan Paul, Ricochet Show Support For Cody Rhodes As 'We Want Cody' Trends

Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was trending all over social media this weekend after seemingly giving up his opportunity to "finish the story" against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. On Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," Rhodes appeared to step aside to give Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson a shot at his cousin on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," a match that has been rumored for quite some time. After the booking decisions by WWE to have Rhodes win two Rumble matches back-to-back, as well as losing to Reigns at last year's WrestleMania, fans took to the internet to voice their displeasure.

The hashtag "#WeWantCody" was trending on X (formerly known as Twitter) all day on Saturday and into Sunday, and it wasn't just fans supporting Rhodes, either. Current United States Champion Logan Paul also posted his support for the "American Nightmare," simply writing "We Want Cody." Ricochet also posted #WeWantCody, though in his case the message followed a brief social media kerfuffle in which he called out toxic online fans. It should be noted Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer" is of the opinion that both posts are part of an angle.

We want Cody. — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) February 4, 2024

Reigns and The Rock will go face-to-face on Thursday at WWE's WrestleMania 2024 press event in Las Vegas. The event will be broadcast on Peacock and the WWE Network. As for Rhodes, it's rumored he will now challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Rollins cut an impassioned promo on "WWE Raw" last Monday in an attempt to get Rhodes in the ring in Philadelphia. As of this writing, Rhodes has not officially accepted the challenge.