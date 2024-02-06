Cody Rhodes Gets Emotional In Sami Zayn Promo Segment After WWE Raw Goes Off The Air

WWE star Cody Rhodes delivered an emotional speech after this week's "WWE Raw" went off the air, thanking the fans for their overwhelming support these past few days.

WWE fans took over social media to vent their frustration at Rhodes not being able to finish his story at WrestleMania 40 after it emerged that The Rock and not him would face Roman Reigns at "The Show of Shows."

Sami Zayn, who was alongside Cody after "Raw" went off the air, addressed the wave of support that "The American Nightmare" has received after what transpired on last week's "WWE SmackDown." He emphasized how what matters is what the fans think of him and not the wrestlers or he thinks about Cody. Zayn also hyped up the fans to break out the "We Want Cody" chants before Rhodes then got on the mic. In the promo that left him in tears, the men's Royal Rumble winner thanked the fans for their support, which he revealed is something that he always yearned for.

"Those three words (We Want Cody), all I can say is this, since I was a little boy who grew up loving everything, for you to want me is special because I've always wanted you. I love you guys so much, I'm sorry I'm an emotional mess," said Rhodes before he thanked Zayn for saving him and got the crowd to cheer for him.

Cody with tears in his eyes #CodyRhodes pic.twitter.com/0gh3A3iqUx — Jeff Huffman (@JeffHuffman87) February 6, 2024

Rhodes main evented this past week's "Raw," where he faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a bullrope match, which he won. But after the match, he was attacked by Drew McIntyre, who had earlier in the night urged Cody to finish his story. Zayn, who himself has had issues with McIntyre, saved Rhodes to close out "Raw." "The American Nightmare" also thanked the fans for their support on social media and requested them to "trust" him regarding his current predicament.