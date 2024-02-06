Cody Rhodes Responds To Fans Booing The Rock Over WWE WrestleMania Match: 'Trust Me'

It's only been a few days since Cody Rhodes indicated he'd be passing up a WrestleMania rematch against WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, seemingly ceding his spot to The Rock, but the wrestling world has been absolutely on fire over the notion since and Rhodes hasn't said much in the interim. Tonight, following chants of "Rocky sucks" and "We want Cody" as he interacted with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre on "WWE Raw," Rhodes took to X to offer fans a bit of comfort.

Appreciate the passion, God bless y'all ...but Trust me — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 6, 2024

Friday on "SmackDown," Rhodes confronted Reigns for the first time since WrestleMania 39 (excusing a brief fly-by on the ramp last year), with fans hoping for "The American Nightmare" to confirm that he and "The Tribal Chief" would indeed be running things back as he attempted once more to "finish the story." Instead, while he said he was still coming for Reigns and that he wanted to take everything from him, it wasn't going to be at WrestleMania. Rhodes explained that he'd sought counsel from legends and one in particular who knows Reigns very well, which prompted The Rock's iconic entrance music.

While the live crowd in Birmingham, Alabama seemed to initially respond positively as that show ended in a staredown between Rock and Reigns, fans took to the internet to voice their displeasure, creating the #WeWantCody hashtag and otherwise voicing their displeasure far and wide, along with many wrestling pundits echoing their sentiments. Still, with a shade over two months left until WrestleMania 40 — and WWE possibly testing fan reactions even still — perhaps trusting Rhodes is indeed the smart move for now.