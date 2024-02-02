WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Reacts To Allegations Against Vince McMahon

As the controversial allegations against Vince McMahon continue to worsen, more wrestling veterans are beginning to give their takes on the news. On "1 Of A Kind," Rob Van Dam reacted to the claims about his former employer. According to RVD, he heard about the news on the same day that two people passed away whom he and his wife Katie knew.

"I woke up to finding out about the death of Jesse Jane, the adult film actress. People are pretty bummed about that because they're friends with her and say she's a really good person and then a friend of ours, a girl that Katie does content with, she passed away." RVD said he received the news from multiple sources, and still doesn't think he's seen everything that's out there. "What I saw was pretty shocking. I can't imagine the Vince McMahon that I know speaking like that person in the texts of those messages. It seemed like it was coming from a depraved seventeen-year-old."

Notably, RVD recalled that his initial reaction was disbelief, but pointed out that the allegation sources are believed to be credible. "My first thought was 'Come on?' He really said all that? And I know the belief is that they can prove it and it's legitimate, credible sources, so it just leaves me a little bewildered." RVD also jokingly questioned if depraved things are what billionaires do for fun, and recalled movies where rich people hunt poor people for sport."It makes me wonder what billionaires that are world leaders, what do they do for fun? And if any of this stuff is based on some truth."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "1 Of A Kind" and provide Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.