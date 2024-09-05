Hangman Page Commits Arson On AEW Dynamite

"Hangman" Adam Page didn't hold back during the scheduled contract signing between himself and Swerve Strickland for their cage match at All Out, but he did so outside of the ring, in a segment that literally caught on fire. Strickland and Page were meant to meet in the ring, though a "no physicality" rule was agreed on, to sign the contract for their match in Chicago on Saturday. Strickland and Prince Nana came to the ring first, but when Tony Schiavone announced Page not just once, but twice, he never came down the ramp when his music hit.

Page appeared on the tron and he wasn't anywhere in the arena, but rather inside Strickland's childhood home that he and the main AEW social media accounts revealed he had just purchased on Wednesday. Page said that Strickland "messed up" showing the world, and more specifically, him, something that meant more to Strickland than just the ring he was standing in, especially after Strickland admitted to following Page while he was getting his pregnant wife to the hospital. Page had a gas can and was pouring gas on the floor of the home as he walked through it, ranting to Strickland, who stood shocked in the ring in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Page told him to say "goodbye" to the AEW World Championship and any idea Strickland might have had about holding it again.

Page said that Strickland will have to say "goodbye" to his joy and happiness on Saturday, but that he would get a "little practice" tonight. Once outside the home, Page light a large match, then lit the line of gas behind him that led to the house, which quickly went up in flames. Strickland dropped to his knees in the ring in tears, watching his childhood home burn.