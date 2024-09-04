AEW Star Swerve Strickland Purchases Childhood Home

It's safe to say that AEW All In didn't quite go the way that Swerve Strickland wanted, given that he lost the AEW World Championship to Bryan Danielson, and also failed to end Danielson's full-time career. But it wasn't a total loss for Strickland, as he also agreed to a multi-year extension with AEW during the weekend, a deal that made Strickland among the highest paid wrestlers in AEW and allowed him to make a worthwhile investment.

In a social media exclusive video posted by AEW earlier this afternoon, Strickland revealed that, thanks to his new AEW deal and with the help of his manager Prince Nana, he was able to purchase his childhood home earlier this week. Strickland explained the significance of the house, which he and his family moved into when he was a young boy, and had been evicted from when he was a teenager. Strickland vowed after that he would one day become so good at his profession that he could make enough money to buy the house back, and had now finally accomplished his goal.

EXCLUSIVE: Earlier this week, it was a full-circle moment for former #AEW World Champion @SwerveConfident, when he achieved his lifelong goal, with the help of @PrinceKingNana, of purchasing back his childhood home pic.twitter.com/jPBOjHwYus — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 4, 2024

Life long goal accomplished https://t.co/tzOLFKEPtU — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 4, 2024

While Strickland has largely received congratulations for his accomplishment, some fans have reacted with concern over what this news will mean regarding Strickland's rivalry with "Hangman" Adam Page. Long-time AEW fans will remember that Strickland famously broke into Page's home last year, a moment seen as a turning point in both men's AEW careers. With the two scheduled to face each other in a steel cage match this Saturday at AEW All Out, some are wondering if Page may attempt revenge by breaking into Strickland's home, or perhaps something worse.