Swerve Strickland Seemingly Confirms Report Regarding AEW All Out Main Event

Coming off the heels of AEW All In last month, the company is preparing to host its sister pay-per-view, AEW All Out, this weekend. According to Bryan Alvarez on "Wrestling Observer Live," that show is set to go off the air with the steel cage match between Swerve Strickland and "Hangman" Adam Page, with the report seemingly backed up by Strickland himself, who commented on X.

ALL IN/ ALL OUT: Main Eventer https://t.co/jVcdBUOR77 — The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) September 4, 2024

According to Alvarez, the cage match was planned to be the main event as of last Friday. While that could change, Strickland's comment implies he's confident he will close out Saturday's show. While Bryan Danielson is set to defend the AEW World Championship for the first time at All Out, the feud between Strickland and Page dates back an entire year, giving the match main event pedigree.

The animosity began with Strickland targeting Page on his path to becoming AEW World Champion, leading to a match between the two at the first AEW WrestleDream. Things escalated, with Strickland memorably breaking into Page's home and threatening his small child. Since then, they've met in the ring several more times, and the traditional roles of babyface and heel have been upended.

Strickland eventually succeeded in winning the AEW World Championship, holding the title until the company's latest PPV. All In took place on Sunday, August 18, with a main event that saw Page make a brief appearance before Danielson defeated Strickland for the title. That was followed up by an intense confrontation between Strickland and Page on last week's "AEW Dynamite," leading to this Saturday's match.