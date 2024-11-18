WWE's Xavier Woods Addresses Friction With Kofi Kingston, Potential New Day Split

For the last several months on "WWE Raw," the tension between New Day members Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston has continued to grow, leading many to believe that the unthinkable split of the group could be on the horizon. In addition, the New Day's 10th year anniversary celebration will take place on an upcoming special edition of "Raw," which is rumored to be the show where the faction decides to split. However, according to Woods in an interview with TVInsider, the tension within the New Day is just them growing as brothers.

Advertisement

"Sometimes brothers fight. Family fights. It's just crazy that it has taken this long to start having a disagreement ... We had so much time with no real tension. It has been very interesting," Woods said. "Obviously, when you see it on TV, you think everything is imploding. That's what you're used to seeing in wrestling ... If I can't text him or call him and have a genuine conversation about a disagreement, then how strong is our friendship in the first place? It has always been in wrestling where someone gets jealous or someone accidentally hits someone and we're fighting. The next thing you know I'm making someone bleed in the streets. If that happened, were we really genuine friends? What you're seeing now is just a maturation of our brotherhood."

Advertisement

A key figure absent throughout Woods and Kingston's heated partnership has been Big E, their colleague who's currently out of action after being sidelined with a neck injury. The former WWE Champion hasn't been confirmed for the 10th anniversary celebration, so it remains to be seen if WWE will choose to involve him in the storyline. Big E has commented on the New Day breakup teases, echoing similar sentiments to Woods' aforementioned words.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit TVInsider with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.