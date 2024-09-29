Big E Comments On Current WWE Storyline Seemingly Leading Toward New Day Breakup
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are going through a rough on WWE television. Cracks started to form during The New Day's feud with Karrion Kross, and they've only spread further thanks to Woods being angry at the idea of Kingston willingly replacing Big E with Odyssey Jones, failing to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships, and consulting with the LWO about having their backs.
During an interview with Sports Talk Philly, Big E was asked about the friction between his two friends, to which he explained that arguments will happen when you've been teaming with someone for so long. "We've had a long run. 10 years is a very long time. We've been guys where you've never really seen any tension from us, but Kofi and Woods right now are going through a bit of turmoil. I think that happens in any marriage, whether it's a long-lasting one or not. But that's how people approach being a team together; it feels very much like a marriage in the way you communicate, and sometimes you're not always on the same page."
Big E was also asked about the tweet Woods made about potentially seeing old friends, something that many saw as a tease for the arrival of The Motor City Machine Guns, but the former WWE Champion just hopes that everything can be sorted out.
"I don't know exactly what he's alluding to. I've for the most part been hands-off with what those guys are going through right now. I'm still very connected, but it's one of those things where I don't want to meddle or be involved if I'm not asked to be involved. I'm hopeful that whatever they are going through they will figure out."
Big E thinks there is a lot left on the table for The New Day
Big E went on to use the analogy of a marriage that has been going for a long time as a way to describe what Woods and Kingston have been going through. He was asked about what advice he would give his partners going forward, whether they should stick together or go their separate ways for the greater good. However, Big E has full confidence in his partners making the right choice.
"Those guys know what they are doing. When I talk to them, I never really feel like I'm someone that needs to give them advice. They know. Sometimes you just need to be reminded of what you know, and look, Kofi has accomplished incredible things in a singles capacity, and so has Woods. I think there is a route for those guys to amicably go their own way and do singles stuff. I think there is also a route for them to be together as a tag team. There are a lot of options for two incredibly talented guys. As much as they've done, I still feel like there is a lot left on the table."
The former WWE Champion focused on Woods as someone he would love to see get more opportunities as a singles star, similar to what he did in his run to winning the King of the Ring tournament in 2021. However, all Big E wants for Woods and Kingston is for both of them to flourish, and write the chapters of their own careers that they want to write.
Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and thanks to Sports Talk Philly for the transcription.