Big E Comments On Current WWE Storyline Seemingly Leading Toward New Day Breakup

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are going through a rough on WWE television. Cracks started to form during The New Day's feud with Karrion Kross, and they've only spread further thanks to Woods being angry at the idea of Kingston willingly replacing Big E with Odyssey Jones, failing to win the WWE World Tag Team Championships, and consulting with the LWO about having their backs.

During an interview with Sports Talk Philly, Big E was asked about the friction between his two friends, to which he explained that arguments will happen when you've been teaming with someone for so long. "We've had a long run. 10 years is a very long time. We've been guys where you've never really seen any tension from us, but Kofi and Woods right now are going through a bit of turmoil. I think that happens in any marriage, whether it's a long-lasting one or not. But that's how people approach being a team together; it feels very much like a marriage in the way you communicate, and sometimes you're not always on the same page."

Big E was also asked about the tweet Woods made about potentially seeing old friends, something that many saw as a tease for the arrival of The Motor City Machine Guns, but the former WWE Champion just hopes that everything can be sorted out.

"I don't know exactly what he's alluding to. I've for the most part been hands-off with what those guys are going through right now. I'm still very connected, but it's one of those things where I don't want to meddle or be involved if I'm not asked to be involved. I'm hopeful that whatever they are going through they will figure out."