Xavier Woods Issues Warning To 'Old Friends' In Possible Reference To New WWE Signees

Xavier Woods is currently enveloped in a storyline on "WWE Raw" that could see The New Day breaking up after a decade-long run, but he's also seemingly keeping his ear to the ground when it comes to new arrivals.

"The streets saying that I may see some old friends soon," Woods posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Friday. "Just so y'all know, I'm not a kid anymore."

Many believe Woods is alluding to the imminent arrival of the Motor City Machine Guns, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley, possibly to "WWE NXT." It was reported last week that, six months after news broke that MCMG were leaving TNA Wrestling, they had officially signed with WWE, and could debut as soon as the "NXT's" premiere on The CW Network on October 1. Woods worked alongside Sabin and Shelley in TNA back when he was known as "Consequences Creed," battling MCMG on and off from 2007 to 2010. Woods himself, it should be noted, didn't elaborate further on his cryptic post and didn't clarify who he was addressing.

Tensions between Woods and tag team partner Kofi Kingston came to a head on "WWE Raw" on Monday when the pair lost their WWE World Tag Team Championship match against The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. Woods had made it known backstage he wanted no help with the match, but the LWO interfered on New Day's behalf, causing them the match when the referee was distracted. After the loss, Kingston revealed the LWO's interference was his idea, which only upset Woods further.