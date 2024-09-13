Backstage Report On WWE NXT Ahead Of CW Move

As USA Network welcomes "WWE SmackDown" to its schedule on September 13 after a five-year run with FOX, September will also see USA say its goodbyes to "WWE NXT." After moving to the network in 2019, "NXT" will make The CW its new home on October 1, marking the first time since 2008 that channel will have WWE programming.

While "NXT" is still technically described as WWE's developmental brand, the company is pulling out all the stops for its move to The CW in order to make it feel like a major show. Dave Meltzer noted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show's debut on The CW is being loaded up, as WWE desperately wants the show to surpass one million viewers. In order to make it feel like an even bigger deal, "NXT" will air live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago rather than the traditional setting of the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As far as what to expect on the show, Meltzer noted that CM Punk is the far and away the biggest draw for October 1, as he will be making a special appearance, with the former WWE Champion set to appear on the September 17 "NXT" to explain what he will be doing. According to Meltzer, the idea is to have him do something with new signing Giulia, who will challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Other main roster stars who will attend include The Miz, Bianca Belair, and Jade Cargill, with Randy Orton set to appear on the October 8 "NXT" that emanates live from St. Louis, Orton's hometown. Meltzer closed by saying that after the two arena shows, it is likely "NXT" will remain in Orlando for the foreseeable future.

