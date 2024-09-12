Booker T Weighs In On WWE NXT Matchup Between Giulia & Roxanne Perez

After steamrolling through most of the "NXT" Women's Division, Roxanne Perez seemed to have no more legitimate opponents, until Giulia made her highly-anticipated WWE debut at No Mercy. After winning her debut match, Giulia is now set for a shot at Perez' NXT Women's Championship during "NXT"s premiere on The CW, which Booker T says will be a heated match. According to the veteran on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, the champion will have her hands full with Giulia.

Advertisement

"I'm excited man. I'm just — I'm excited about what Roxanne Perez has been doing, but now with Giulia on the scene, we're going to get a chance to see how good Roxanne Perez really is," he said. Booker noted that Giulia has been very talked-about in the industry even before signing with WWE, and that she's been on everyone's radar as well. "It's really hard for me to put somebody on head-and-shoulders above Roxanne Perez just because of what she's done over these last couple of years in "NXT," he added. Booker also opined that Perez has earned her current spot, and has never been either over or underexposed in WWE.

However, Booker admitted that he's been watching some of Giulia's old matches in order to see what she's capable of. He then further admitted that Japanese wrestlers often go to further lengths than US wrestlers, especially the women. "I'm looking forward to seeing exactly how this thing plays out, October 1. Roxanne Perez — my girl — gonna go out there and show up and show out, because she's the best, she's truly the best," Booker added.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Hall of Fame" podcast and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.