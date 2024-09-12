Tommy Dreamer Reacts To WWE Star Giulia's First NXT Match

Former NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Giulia has arrived in "WWE NXT," getting her first win over Chelsea Green, on Giulia's road to Chicago, where she'll face NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez for the title. The match is a big test for the new signee, as the show will be the first "NXT" on The CW, hence airing from Chicago, instead of the WWE Performance Center.

According to "Busted Open Radio" host Tommy Dreamer, Giulia is ready for the big stage.

"The girl has all the qualifications, and with her debut, you're like 'This girl has it,'" Dreamer said. The former ECW Champion compared going from STARDOM and NJPW to WWE as going from College Football to Professional Football. "It's a different style, a different caliber of opponents and it's time to get used to that system for a lot of different reasons."

Dreamer thinks that Giulia's famously stiff offense looked clean in her match against the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion. While Dreamer was generally positive about the match, he felt there could've been more selling.

"I wasn't studying the match to overly critique it ... but I thought the match worked last night," Dreamer said. "If I was the producer of that match I would say, 'Girls, you did a great job. You could always sell a little bit more.'"

Overall, Dreamer gave the match an "A-." Giulia debuted earlier this month at NXT No Mercy in Denver, Colorado, skyrocketing to the top of the rankings and being named Perez's next challenger for the October 1 show.