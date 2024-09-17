New Day Continues To Tease Split After Losing World Tag Title Opportunity On WWE Raw

The New Day had everything to gain going into their World Tag Team Championship match on Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," having not held singles gold since April 2021. The record-setting tag team largely ran through The Judgment Day, but after heavy outside interference and a messy referee, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh successfully defended their titles for the first time in their 71-day reign.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston displayed tag dominance for most of the match, but outside interference quickly changed the match's landscape. The Judgment Day's remaining members (Carlito, Dominik Mysterio, and World Women's Champion Liv Morgan) approached the ring, but the Latino World Order (LWO) were quick to respond. Chaos broke out as Kingston took to the top rope to land a cross-body onto the outside madness. Woods attempted to continue the match, and landed a clean springboard elbow onto McDonagh. The referee, however, had left the match to tend to the chaos outside, and failed to officiate the count.

Frustrated, Woods left the ring to pull the referee back in between the ropes. When he re-entered the ring, he attempted to capitalize on a weakened McDonagh, but the sneaky "Irish Ace" delivered a blind tag to Balor. McDonagh restrained Woods, and Balor landed a Coup de Grace to Woods for the win.

After the match, Woods expressed exasperation at how things went down, shoving Kingston away and walking up the ramp himself. Later in a backstage segment, Kingston disclosed that he personally asked the LWO to aid them in their tag team match, unknowingly contradicting Woods' earlier request to Damian Priest and Jey Uso to stay in the back. Woods scolded Kingston for his lack of faith in a Big E-less New Day before shouting at Kingston for his lack of faith in Woods himself.

The angle continues the slow-burn storyline of Woods becoming fed up with Kingston, which began with a feud between Woods and Karrion Kross and briefly involved the ill-fated Odyssey Jones before his release from WWE.