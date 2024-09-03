Backstage Report Details Odyssey Jones' Removal From WWE TV

Odyssey Jones (real name Omari Palmer) has been absent from the last several tapings of "WWE Raw," with a flurry of discussion emerging around his status in the last few days. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful has posted an update on social media regarding the situation, alleging that Jones was taken off TV after the company learned about domestic violence claims against the wrestler.

There don't appear to be any charges filed against Palmer right now, and Sapp noted that talent had not been informed about the situation. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to WWE for comment.

Palmer had begun making regular appearances on "WWE Raw" last month, joining forces with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of the New Day. The trio defeated The Final Testament on the August 19 episode of "Raw," which marks Palmer's last in-ring appearance with the company as of now.

WWE signed Palmer in 2019, with his first televised match taking place two years later, on an episode of "205 Live." He then spent the next several years in WWE's NXT developmental system before getting called up in the WWE Draft earlier this year and eventually winning his debut "Raw" match last month.

Earlier today, Fightful Select posted a brief report on Palmer's status before Sapp's more recent update. The wrestler was reportedly removed from the company's creative plans for the foreseeable future, despite being in the midst of a storyline with prominent performers, including a former WWE Champion in Kingston.

Additionally, a report from PWInsider Elite backs up the claim that there are no longer creative plans for Palmer. However, he is still currently listed on the company's internal roster, leaving some wiggle room as to his current status.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Palmer had, indeed, been released by WWE, though it's yet to be confirmed. "There has not been a press release or anything like that. But I've been told Odyssey Jones is fired. There are rumors online, also from Fightful, that it was a domestic violence allegation. Apparently no arrests at this point but I was told fired."

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.