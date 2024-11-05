Upcoming WWE Raw Special Episode To Be Dedicated To 10-Year Anniversary Of The New Day

The New Day is going through a crisis of sorts, with Big E sidelined due to injury, and Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods not on the same page. But the trio will have something to celebrate soon as WWE will celebrate their 10-year anniversary with a special edition of "WWE Raw."

In a video posted on WWE's YouTube channel, Kingston was seen speaking to Adam Pearce after this week's "Raw," where The New Day star was asked by Pearce about the whereabouts of Woods. The former WWE Champion had no clue where his tag team partner was. Pearce then informed Kofi that WWE has plans to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The New Day's debut on WWE television.

"I wanted to talk to both of you, but this year, 10 years as New Day. It's time to celebrate, man. You guys are one of the most decorated tag teams in WWE history, because of that, if it's cool with you guys, I actually wanted to dedicate a special episode of 'Raw' to celebrating you," said Pearce.

Kofi was surprised that The New Day would be celebrated for an entire episode, which he thought was a great idea. Pearce then asked that the celebrations would go ahead if The New Day gave him the approval, to which Kofi asked why they wouldn't agree to it.

"I know it looks like The New Day is going through a little bit of a rough patch, but I feel like when this anniversary comes around, everything is going to be alright," said Kingston.

WWE hasn't yet announced which "Raw" will be dedicated to the group, but it could be assumed that the November 25 edition of "Raw" could be the one as the trio made their in-ring debut on the November 28, 2014 edition of "WWE SmackDown."