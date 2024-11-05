WWE Raw Live Coverage 11/4 - Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match, Chad Gable Takes On Dragon Lee

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on November 4, 2024, coming to you from the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia!

GUNTHER will be finding out who his next challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship is tonight as Damian Priest collides with Sheamus, Dominik Mysterio, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a Fatal Four-Way Number One Contenders Match. Not only was GUNTHER's last televised title defense came on the October 7 edition of "Raw" when he retained against Sami Zayn, but he also came up short against Cody Rhodes in a Champion vs. Champion match to win the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, Rollins emerged victorious over Bronson Reed on Saturday's Premium Live Event, while Priest and Dominik have had become rivals over the course of the last couple months and Sheamus has had issues with Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser.

Chad Gable will be competing in his first match on "Raw" since the September 30 edition of the show as he goes one-on-one with Dragon Lee. Gable and Lee, alongside their respective stablemates American Made and LWO, have encountered one another a handful of times over the course of the past few weeks including on October 21 when Lee and Rey Mysterio emerged victorious over Julius Creed and Brutus Creed in a First Round Number One Contenders Match for the WWE World Tag Team Championship.