Triple H Touts WWE SmackDown Crowd In Lyon Being So Loud They Got Noise Warning Alerts

All eyes are on Lyon, France as WWE heads overseas to put the "World" in World Wrestling Entertainment. Tonight will see a special, go-home edition of "WWE SmackDown" that was filmed earlier today at the LDLC arena. WWE CCO and Hall of Famer Paul "Triple H" Levesque took to X (formerly known as Twitter) before "SmackDown" is set to air in America to hype up tonight's international episode. In his post, Levesque shared a picture of a French fan's Apple Watch, which gave its user a noise warning following the French crowd's cheering and noise-making.

The @WWEUniverse in France literally received a warning about the noise level tonight at #SmackDown @LDLC_Arena. Absolutely insane. Like @myMotorhead saidâ€¦ â€œOnly way to feel the noise is when it's good and loud.â€ pic.twitter.com/i4KMGnfUtY — Triple H (@TripleH) May 3, 2024

X User @EliteClubS0B offered an English translation.

"Loud Environment," the watch says. "The sound level has reached 100 dB. Exposure to this level for just a few minutes can cause temporary hearing loss."

WWE's presence in France marks a historic landmark for the company. This is the first premium live event to be broadcasted from France, and the first Backlash to be hosted outside of America. Undisputed WWE Champion and Backlash poster boy, Cody Rhodes, expressed his own excitement over the rambunctious energy of the French crowd by retweeting @EliteClubS0B's post.

Rhodes is slated to take on former-and-fellow Bullet Club alumnus AJ Styles in his first title defense for the Undisputed WWE Championship this Saturday at Backlash. Other "SmackDown" stars on the Backlash card include Bayley, who will be defending her WWE Women's Championship in a triple threat against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill are also advertised for the event, and will challenge Kairi Sane and Asuka of The Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. On the men's side, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of the newly-reborn Bloodline seek to silence Friday night-staples Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a tag team match.