John Cena Declares For Royal Rumble, Teases 17th World Title On WWE's RAW Netflix Debut

Monday's debut episode of "WWE Raw" on Netflix brought back Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and celebrities such as Macaulay Culkin, Seth Green, Wale, Danielle Fishel, and Will Friedle. It also saw the return of John Cena, entering his "Farewell Era" ahead of his in-ring retirement.

Cena told the LA crowd he couldn't think of a better place to kickoff his farewell tour and thanked the fans. He then name-dropped possible WrestleMania opponents like CM Punk, Logan Paul, GUNTHER, and Cody Rhodes before addressing the speculation that he could go after his 17th world championship, with a win breaking the long-time record held by Ric Flair. Cena initially teased that with his terrible record in matches over the last couple years, there was no way it would ever happen, but then reminded the crowd that an instant path to a world title match did exist in the form of the Royal Rumble.

Cena then officially declared himself as an entrant in the men's Rumble, saying he's winning the whole thing — he had previously announced that he would enter the match as a competitor. Rhodes, the reigning WWE Champion, has indeed been Cena's rumored WrestleMania opponent, and notably The Rock's appearance on "Raw" did not appear to set up a match with Rhodes. leaving him free to accept Cena's challenge, should the living legend indeed win his third Royal Rumble match.