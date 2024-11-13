John Cena To Compete In Last Royal Rumble Match Of His Career At WWE Royal Rumble PLE

John Cena had already made it clear that 2025 would be his final year as an in-ring WWE performer, and that his "retirement tour" would include the 2025 Royal Rumble PLE. On Wednesday, however, Cena officially announced that he will be taking part in the men's Royal Rumble match itself — the last one of his career. Cena made the announcement via WWE on X (formerly known as Twitter) to hype up the date that tickets for the Royal Rumble event go on sale.

"In 2025, there will be myriad of history-making events," Cena said. "The last time I will ever compete in a Royal Rumble event is February 1, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and you want to make sure you're there. It is my last Royal Rumble as the road to WrestleMania kicks off, February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana. Act fast as tickets are on sale this Friday. The last time is now and you should hurry up because after this, you can't see me."

It has not been confirmed as to whether Cena will be in action before February 1, especially given "WWE Raw's" move to Netflix in January.

The Doctor of Thuganomics has a strong history with the Royal Rumble match. He has competed in a total of eight men's Rumble matches (his first in 2003) and was the 2008 and 2013 winner, as well as the runner-up in 2005 and 2010; he finished third in 2018, the most recent year he entered the Rumble.