WWE's Brock Lesnar & Others Named, New Evidence Revealed In Amended Janel Grant Lawsuit
Janel Grant's attorneys have filed a motion amending the complaint in her sex trafficking case against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The motion includes new evidence to support Grant's allegations, first levied in January 2024 and swiftly followed by McMahon's resignation from WWE and TKO. In addition to previously unreleased text messages, emails, and voice transcripts, the amended complaint explicitly names current and former WWE employees whose identities had previously been concealed, including former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, current WWE President Nick Khan, former COO Brad Blum, former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, and former legal executive Brian Nurse, as well as longtime WWE producer Michael Hayes.
Now 104 pages, the amended complaint alleges that McMahon treated Grant as a commodity, sharing sexually explicit images of her with other men including Laurinaitis and Lesnar, whose role in the alleged trafficking was reported last January but who was not previously named in the complaint.
"McMahon actively requested, directed, encouraged, insisted, and ultimately conditioned Ms. Grant to create and send sexually explicit content during, but not limited to, writers' meetings, production meetings, while running live television broadcasts in 'gorilla position,' and while on the corporate jet traveling both domestically and internationally," the complaint reads. It further notes that others at WWE knew what was happening, "but instead of intervening to protect Ms. Grant, WWE viewed and dealt with her as a corporate liability and actively sought to conceal the wrongdoing."
It's alleged that even after Grant had been "pushed" out of the company and "muzzled" with an NDA, McMahon continued his efforts to exploit her, including attempting to traffic her to Lesnar in New York in March 2022. The amended complaint also makes note of an office used by Laurinaitis to sexually abuse Grant, which shared a wall with Paul "Triple H" Levesque's, and had Khan and Blum overseeing its development.
Michael Hayes, Netflix documentary mentioned in the complaint
The complaint also confirms the names of Dr. Carlon M. Colker and his clinic, Peak Wellness, veteran WWE employee Rich Hering, and Hayes, who holds a top position on WWE's current production team and has historically been associated with Bloodline segments. The complaint alleges that McMahon was openly and recklessly sharing explicit content featuring Grant with others, going so far as to instruct Grant to create customized explicit content for Hayes and his crew, as well as instructing her to "show off" for construction workers. In October 2020, McMahon allegedly detailed how he had shown Grant's sexually explicit content to at least 20 members in the WWE crew.
In addition to providing names and new evidence, Grant's amended complaint argues why the case should not be moved to arbitration as stipulated in the NDA she signed. The complaint documents repeated attempts by Grant to back out of the NDA, aggressive efforts by McMahon to get her to sign it — including a transcript of a message left for Grant by McMahon pressuring her to do so, saying "I gotta get this f***ng thing done or I'm double f***ed" — and alleged violations of the NDA by McMahon after it was signed. McMahon's legal team has been attempting to have Grant's case moved to arbitration per the terms of the NDA since a federal stay on the case expired back in December.
"The arbitration provision, individually and outside the general NDA agreement, was entered into under duress and/or as result of fraudulent inducement engaged in by McMahon, and the same is void as matter of law," the complaint reads.
Also of note is the complaint's new allegation that the recent Netflix documentary "Mr. McMahon" contains footage that depicts McMahon receiving and looking at sexually explicit images of Grant during a production meeting.