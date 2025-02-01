WWE's Brock Lesnar & Others Named, New Evidence Revealed In Amended Janel Grant Lawsuit

Janel Grant's attorneys have filed a motion amending the complaint in her sex trafficking case against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE. The motion includes new evidence to support Grant's allegations, first levied in January 2024 and swiftly followed by McMahon's resignation from WWE and TKO. In addition to previously unreleased text messages, emails, and voice transcripts, the amended complaint explicitly names current and former WWE employees whose identities had previously been concealed, including former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, current WWE President Nick Khan, former COO Brad Blum, former co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, and former legal executive Brian Nurse, as well as longtime WWE producer Michael Hayes.

Now 104 pages, the amended complaint alleges that McMahon treated Grant as a commodity, sharing sexually explicit images of her with other men including Laurinaitis and Lesnar, whose role in the alleged trafficking was reported last January but who was not previously named in the complaint.

"McMahon actively requested, directed, encouraged, insisted, and ultimately conditioned Ms. Grant to create and send sexually explicit content during, but not limited to, writers' meetings, production meetings, while running live television broadcasts in 'gorilla position,' and while on the corporate jet traveling both domestically and internationally," the complaint reads. It further notes that others at WWE knew what was happening, "but instead of intervening to protect Ms. Grant, WWE viewed and dealt with her as a corporate liability and actively sought to conceal the wrongdoing."

It's alleged that even after Grant had been "pushed" out of the company and "muzzled" with an NDA, McMahon continued his efforts to exploit her, including attempting to traffic her to Lesnar in New York in March 2022. The amended complaint also makes note of an office used by Laurinaitis to sexually abuse Grant, which shared a wall with Paul "Triple H" Levesque's, and had Khan and Blum overseeing its development.