Janel Grant Attorney Issues Statement As Stay Expires In Vince McMahon-WWE Lawsuit

As of yesterday, the six-month stay placed on the civil lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis has expired. The stay was put in place earlier this year as the federal investigation into McMahon continued, but for now, the civil lawsuit and criminal investigation will proceed concurrently. In light of these events, Grant's legal team has issued a statement.

"We are pleased that prosecutors for the Southern District of New York have concluded that they can continue their criminal investigation while we bring forward new evidence in our civil case about the sexual exploitation carried out by Janel Grant's abusers. For the last six months, Ms. Grant has patiently waited to hold Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE accountable for the sex trafficking and abuse she endured at the company on a near daily basis. Her wait is over, and we now look forward to sharing Ms. Grant's story."

Grant, a former WWE employee, first filed the lawsuit in January, accusing McMahon and Laurinaitis of sexual assault and trafficking while also claiming that executives within the company were aware of at least some of what was occurring. McMahon and Laurinaitis have since denied wrongdoing.

Another important development regarding the case is set to take place in the days ahead, with U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announcing that he will resign as of December 13. Williams is the attorney for the Southern District of New York, with Grant's representatives urging Williams to begin prosecuting McMahon before he leaves office. President Elect Donald Trump has nominated attorney Jay Clayton for the office, but there will be an Acting U.S. Attorney in the meantime.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).