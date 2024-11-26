WWE, Vince McMahon Accuser Issues Statement On US Attorney Resignation Announcement

A spokesperson for Janel Grant has addressed the resignation of United States Attorney Damian Williams. Grant filed a civil lawsuit with the Southern District of New York against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE alleging that she had suffered sexual abuse and trafficking during her time working with the promotion in January. The following prompted McMahon's resignation from WWE and parent company TKO as Executive Chairman in the following days, but was stayed in May pending a non-public investigation by the Department of Justice into trafficking allegations made against him.

"The stay on Janel Grant's case will expire on December 11th," a spokesperson for Ms. Grant wrote, addressing US Attorney Williams' resignation effective on December 13. "Before he leaves, we hope Damian Williams will hold Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis accountable to the fullest extent of the law for the abuse Janel endured.

Williams' departure comes after US President-elect Donald Trump nominated Jay Clayton as his pick for the US Attorney's office, with Clayton having served Trump in his previous term as the head of the SEC. Deputy US Attorney Edward Y. Kim will serve as Acting US Attorney in the interim. Williams had previously been involved in the prosecutions of music mogul Sean "P Diddy" Combs, New York Mayor Eric Adams, and Ghislaine Maxwell in his role. McMahon has consistently denied the allegations levied against him, describing them as fictitious. McMahon and his wife, Linda, though now reportedly separated, were further sued by former WWE ring boys in October for historic allegations of sexual assault during their time with the promotion. McMahon is a longtime friend of Trump, who is also a WWE Hall of Famer.

