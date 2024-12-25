Vince McMahon/WWE File Motions Attempting To Force Janel Grant Case Into Arbitration

Lawyers representing Vince McMahon and WWE have filed to move Janel Grant's lawsuit against their clients to arbitration, PWInsider has reported. Grant's lawsuit alleges that she was the victim of sex trafficking and abuse by McMahon and John Laurinaitis while working for the company, and that she hasn't received the compensation she was due after signing an NDA agreement. However, McMahon's motion argues that she didn't honor her side of the agreement as she disclosed information about their relationship and the settlement.

"The Settlement Agreement was drafted when Plaintiff and Defendant McMahon, who had engaged in a consensual, intimate relationship for approximately three years, sought to memorialize the end of that relationship. In January 2022, Plaintiff and Defendant McMahon, each represented by counsel, negotiated and executed the Settlement Agreement, with Defendant McMahon signing on his own behalf and, in his capacity as Chairman, on behalf of WWE. That agreement, which explicitly sought 'to avoid any damage caused by public disclosure of private matters known to Grant and McMahon,' included, among other provisions, terms for Plaintiff's departure from the company where they both worked (WWE), the payment of $3 million to Plaintiff, mutual releases, and a comprehensive agreement to arbitrate any and all disputes."

The motion, which was filed with the United States District Court for the District of Connecticut on December 23, adds that McMahon paid Grant an initial $1 million of the $3 million fee that was originally agreed upon. However, he stopped making payments due to Grant allegedly breaching the agreement. Furthermore, McMahon has denied any wrongdoing and claims that their relationship was consensual.

Of course, this isn't the only example of the serious allegations against McMahon. He originally left WWE in 2023 after it was discovered that he used company funds to cover up affairs and alleged sexual misconduct. That said, the Grant case and WWE being sold to Endeavor led to his permanent departure from WWE.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).