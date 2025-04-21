Drew McIntyre Posts Selfie In The Middle Of WWE WrestleMania Match With Damian Priest

Drew McIntyre is going viral for a WrestleMania moment once again after a selfie he snapped ringside in his Sin City Street Fight against nemesis Damian Priest quickly gained traction on X (formerly Twitter). McIntyre posted a selfie last year during his WrestleMania 40 match against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, and "The Scottish Warrior" pulled out the cell phone for a quick picture once again on Sunday.

McIntyre grabbed the phone, presumably from his wife at ringside, and took the selfie while Priest was down and quickly captioned it "Still bored at work lol," in reference to his photo last year. As of this writing, the post has over 134,000 "likes," and 50,000 reposts.

Still bored at work lol pic.twitter.com/1f0CB1zTqg — Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) April 20, 2025

McIntyre had poor luck last year post-viral selfie. He defeated Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, but quickly lost the belt, thanks to CM Punk who tripped him up, opening an opportunity for Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase. He faired better this year, however, without a belt on the line, as he defeated Priest in the street fight.