WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Teases In-Ring Return After Stem Cell Treatment

Stem cell treatments have worked wonders for everyone from Rey Mysterio to Cope to JBL and now another WWE Hall of Famer is injecting himself with the new miracle drug: Goldberg.

"I feel like a trillion bucks," Goldberg told "CarCast" recently. "Whether it's from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day. I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it's like you're a racehorse again, and you're being held in a stall, and you can't come out for a period of time."

Lucky for Goldberg and his fans, he won't be cooped up much longer, as there appear to be plans on the horizon in 2025.

"I have a match sometime this summer," the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion admitted. "I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself. I need to get to work yesterday. The long-term benefit and the benefit for me in the ring will be much more if I just calm my ass down."

Goldberg has not wrestled since 2022, when he lost to then-WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia. The former World Heavyweight Champion has also recently been in a war of words with current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. The two stars exchanged words and blows at Bad Blood in October of last year.