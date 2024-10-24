WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Addresses Gunther Call-Out At Bad Blood 2024

It's looking increasingly like WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is planning to make a return for at least one more match. The wrestler appeared onscreen at WWE Bad Blood earlier this month, with a match teased between Goldberg and World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. During a recent discussion on the podcast "CarCast," Goldberg addressed the confrontation, stating that he received an invitation to the show from WWE while he was in town filming a TV show.

Advertisement

"I should have known somebody was going to try and mess with me — in Atlanta, no less," Goldberg said. "We were having a great time. GUNTHER – I don't want to make anything more of it than it was, but you know me. I'm not going to sit there and let some dude talk s**t."

The interaction began with GUNTHER speaking from the ring, insulting Goldberg as he stood in the audience. When GUNTHER addressed Goldberg's son Gage directly, it caused the WWE Hall of Famer to jump the barricade. Though he attempted to go after GUNTHER, Goldberg was held back by a legion of security. While nothing is official, it seems unlikely the angle was executed without the potential for a match down the line.

"I ain't dead yet," Goldberg stated. "As long as I'm breathing, don't ever talk s**t about me, especially my family. When he brought Gage into it and me being a dad, that was it."

Advertisement

As of today, Goldberg's last match was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022, which took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to Goldberg, he accepted the match at the last second, while recovering from a COVID-19 infection, as a favor to Vince McMahon. In return, Goldberg wanted a retirement match in WWE, but he has stated McMahon did not grant his request.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "CarCast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.