Goldberg Addresses Additional WWE Match Vince McMahon Promised Him

Bill Goldberg's final WWE match took place at Elimination Chamber in February 2022 against Roman Reigns, with the long-reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defeating Goldberg via technical submission. The former WCW star has since revealed that he was recovering from a bout of COVID-19 at the time, and speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Goldberg detailed his conversation with former WWE CEO Vince McMahon that led to the match.

"They were caught between a rock and a hard place, and I was their answer," Goldberg said. "I feel like I did them a favor, and that's why I thought that the favor would be reciprocated, but it is what it is."

During the phone call with McMahon, Goldberg said he would perform at Elimination Chamber but asked for a retirement match in return, even though his contract was ending. Though Goldberg wrestled Reigns as requested, he was never officially offered the final match he wanted. Years later, he isn't optimistic that it could still take place.

"If that match was still on the table, it would've been done," Goldberg said. "I'm a big boy; it is what it is. If I really wanted that to happen, I could go do it myself. I could go to India and do it, I could go to Israel and do it, I could go [to] Japan and do it. I could do it here in the [United] States."

Goldberg noted that he's recently begun training again and has started undergoing stem cell treatments. While he doesn't foresee himself returning to WWE for another match, Goldberg doesn't feel he is on poor terms with Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Despite not having spoken to the executive for a long time, Goldberg stated that he was "proud" of Levesque for improving WWE's business.

