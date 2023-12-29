WWE HOFer Goldberg Says Vince McMahon Never Gave Him The Retirement Match He Expected

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has hit out at Vince McMahon after the former WWE Chairman didn't stand by a promise he made to the former WCW star.

In his recent appearance on "Steve & Captain Evil: The Podcast," Goldberg revealed that McMahon had promised him a retirement match after the veteran star agreed to face Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia in 2022. He disclosed that he had COVID prior to the show and had to work hard to get in shape, but McMahon didn't honor his promise.

"Vince is like Dana White. He's the big boss and he makes everything happen. In all honesty, he gave me the opportunity to put my wife and my son on the front row and gave me the ability to perform again in front of them. So, I owe him everything," Goldberg admitted. "Until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and I said, 'Listen, here is the deal. I'll do it if you give me a retirement match.'

"I did what he asked. As a performer that runs around in his underwear ... I was 56 years old when I did this. As a human being, you're conscientious about how you look in a bathing suit. Especially two months prior to being in that bathing suit, you couldn't work out for two months because you had COVID. I put myself in a horribly shi*ty situation to get what I wanted to, but to satiate him and to give him what he wanted. Problem is he never held up his bargain."

The legendary star didn't mince words about how he feels about McMahon at the moment: "Vince is a piece of sh*t as far as I'm concerned."

Earlier this year, Goldberg flouted the idea of possibly having a retirement match in Israel. His last match in WWE was the aforementioned match against Reigns, where he lost to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion by submission.