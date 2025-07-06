Becky Lynch To Defend Women's IC Title At WWE Evolution 2

At the inaugural WWE Evolution show, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship. Now in the second iteration, Lynch is tasked with defending the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship.

"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed Lynch's upcoming title defense (via X) as a triple threat, with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria as her opponents. Lynch claimed the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WWE Money in the Bank with a victory over Valkyria, though their current story extends all the way back to WrestleMania 41 weekend.

Initially, Valkyria and Bayley were set to challenge Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at "The Show of Shows." Before their tag title match, however, Bayley was mysteriously attacked backstage, prompting Lynch to step up as her replacement.

Valkyria and Lynch briefly found success as a pair as they dethroned Morgan and Rodriguez on night two of WrestleMania 41. When Morgan and Rodriguez bounced back the following night on "Raw," though, Lynch revealed herself as an enemy to Valkyria and the party responsible for Bayley's beatdown. In Bayley's absence, Valkyria then successfully defended the Women's IC Title against Lynch at WWE Backlash, with "The Man" evening the score with a title-winning rollup at Money in the Bank.

Upon Bayley's return, Valkyria interrupted a Women's IC Title match between her and Lynch, causing Lynch to retain by disqualification. Shortly after, Valkyria and Bayley pinned each other at the same exact moment in a number one contender's match, leading Pearce to book the aforementioned triple threat at WWE Evolution 2 on July 13.

Elsewhere at Evolution 2, WWE Women's World Champion IYO SKY will put her title on the lime against Rhea Ripley. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will also have a chance to capture gold when she challenges Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.