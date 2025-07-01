Lyra Valkyria & Bayley Brawl Around Ring After WWE Raw Contender's Match Ends In Draw

Last week, Lyra Valkyria interrupted the title match between Becky Lynch and Bayley, causing Lynch to retain the Women's Championship via disqualification. On tonight's episode of "WWE Raw", Bayley faced Valkyria to determine who would become the Number One contender for Lynch.

The match was pretty even until Valkyria hit Bayley with a powerbomb. Bayley got in some offense but Valkyria stayed right with her. The women continued to counter each other's moves, including Bayley blocking Nightwing. Bayley was seated on the mat when she pulled Valkyria down by the waist on top of her. Both women had their shoulders down for three seconds and referee Jessika Carr ruled it a draw.

After the decision was announced, the women continued to fight, even taking it into the crowd. Bayley pummeled Valkyria on top of an equipment trunk until both women were pulled apart by officials and agents.