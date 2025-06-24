Lyra Valkyria Attacks Becky Lynch In WWE Raw Women's IC Title Match, Causing DQ

Becky Lynch is still Women's Intercontinental Champion thanks to interference by former champion Lyra Valkyria that caused the disqualification during her "WWE Raw" match on Monday against Bayley. After getting taken out by her fellow Four Horsewoman ahead of WrestleMania 41, Bayley was out to get her revenge and capture the title until Valkyria got involved.

Bayley was almost caught in an early Disarmher when she came off the top rope and was caught by Lynch. The champion then took down Bayley from the opposite corner by wrenching her arm down, causing Bayley to fall. Bayley dodged a Manhandle Slam and hit a Bayley-to-Belly, but Lynch kicked out. The challengers went up top again, but Lynch hit her with a forearm and got up on the ropes with her. Lynch took out Bayley with a superplex and put her in an arm bar, but Bayley countered.

Bayley hit a Manhandle Slam of her own, but Lynch rolled out of the ring immediately and then sent Bayley over the commentary desk. Valkyria jumped the barricade from the crowd and pulled Bayley out of the pile of chairs Lynch had put on top of her. Lynch took out Valkyria with a baseball slam and Bayley tried to capitalize, but Valkyria interfered when Bayley went to the top rope once more. Valkyria beat down Lynch in the ring, causing the disqualification. Bayley and her former friend argued in the ring as Lynch was declared the victor.