Backstage Update On Reports Of WWE's AJ Styles Appearing At TNA Slammiversary 2025

Earlier this week, rumors emerged that indicate WWE star AJ Styles could be making an appearance at TNA Slammiversary this weekend, fueled by statements made on the company's own social media pages. Sports Illustrated's The Takedown is the latest outlet to weigh in, claiming to have heard from several sources in TNA that expect an appearance from Styles on Long Island this Saturday. Additionally, the report stated that securing his presence has been "a top priority" for the company's leadership in recent months.

If Styles does appear onscreen at Slammiversary, it'll be the first time he's been on TNA programming in more than a decade. The wrestler ended a 12-year run with TNA in 2014, leaving for a memorable stint in New Japan Pro-Wrestling before signing with WWE in 2016.

It was recently reported that the TNA Hall of Fame is coming back this fall, and the company is planning to put more effort into its presentation. Based on the timing of the report and the rumors surrounding Styles, it's possible that the former TNA World Champion is the one being inducted this year, though nothing has been confirmed yet. With WWE and TNA developing a working partnership over the last several years, it's certainly more of a possibility than it's been in the past.

Along with the rumored Styles appearance, Saturday's pay-per-view will feature Trick Williams defending the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana, WWE's Jacy Jayne and TNA's Masha Slamovich both putting their titles on the line, and a four-way for the TNA World Tag Team Championship, among other matches.