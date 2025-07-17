Backstage Report On Future Of TNA Hall Of Fame

For the last five years, TNA Wrestling (previously known as Impact Wrestling) has held its annual Hall of Fame ceremony alongside its Bound For Glory pay-per-view, with recent inductees including Awesome Kong, Raven, and Rhino. Based on a new report from Fightful Select, that tradition is set to continue, along with getting some renewed attention.

The company recently hired a man named George Veras as an Executive Producer, and it turns out that Veras previously served as the president and CEO of Pro Football Hall of Fame Enterprises. Vergas will reportedly apply that knowledge to TNA's Hall of Fame, though it's not yet apparent what will change.

The date and location for this year's Bound for Glory are also still unknown. Previous editions have been held in October, and with TNA tapings currently announced through the end of September, official news on Bound for Glory should be arriving soon. The promotion will hold its next PPV, Slammiversary, this weekend on Long Island, New York. There have been hints that former TNA star AJ Styles could appear, and as the company now has a working relationship with WWE, it's possible that Styles could be the one entering the Hall of Fame this year.

There are seven matches currently announced for Saturday's Slammiversary, including a three-way world title match that will see Trick Williams defend the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry and Mike Santana. Other WWE stars are set to compete as well, with Jacy Jayne putting the WWE NXT Women's Championship on the line against Masha Slamovich and her TNA Knockouts World Championship. Whoever wins that match will end up with both titles.