Backstage Update On WWE Contract Status Of AJ Styles

WWE star AJ Styles has reportedly signed an extension on his WWE contract, which will likely be his last deal with the company as an in-ring performer.

"Wrestling Observer Newsletter" confirmed that "The Phenomenal One" has put pen to paper on a one-year deal, with the report highlighting that he may be looking to call time on his career soon. The latest report on Styles' contract corroborates a recent "Fightful Select" report, which claimed that those close to Styles believed he had signed an extension. The WON report emphasized how there's always talk about Styles joining AEW when his contract nears its end, but that has never been the case, as Styles has time and again mentioned that he would like to end his career with WWE. The report also hinted that Styles may have a backstage role once his in-ring career comes to a close.

Styles is closing in on 10 years with WWE, having debuted in the promotion at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Prior to his injury, WWE had plans for Styles to have a farewell of sorts, much like John Cena, which hints that he is thinking about ending his career soon.

Styles has wrestled sporadically since his return at this year's Royal Rumble and is scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio, who has been avoiding the veteran under the pretext of an injury, backed by a doctor's certificate. The two were originally set to face off at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, with Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship on the line, but the match was pulled at the last minute.