Backstage Report Sheds More Light On AJ Styles' WWE Contract Status

WWE's AJ Styles is nearing the end of his pro wrestling career, and seemingly his WWE contract as well, with a new report discussing whether he has signed a new deal, which was rumored to be expiring soon.

"Fightul Select" cited a previous report of theirs from 2024, which had claimed that his deal was to expire, however, his injury may have paused his contract. The report stated that Styles' contract may have expired by now, and those familiar with Styles reported that "The Phenomenal One" may have signed a one-year extension with the promotion. However, the report added that there are no details on when it will expire or when he inked the extension. Neither WWE nor Styles confirmed with the outlet regarding the contract extension rumors.

Reports from earlier in the year claimed that WWE had planned for a retirement storyline for Styles, but those plans were aborted following the former WWE Champion's injury. Styles had suffered an injury last October and was out of action for four months before returning at this year's Royal Rumble. Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer categorically stated that he doesn't expect Styles to leave WWE, and rubbished any chance of him making a switch to AEW, claiming that he is a "WWE lifer." Styles signed his last major WWE contract back in 2022, which was said to be a multi-year deal.

Styles teased retirement last year on "WWE SmackDown," but it was a ruse to attack then Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, which ultimately led to him facing "The American Nightmare." Following his return at the Rumble, the veteran star had a match with Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41, and is currently in a feud with WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, whom he will face after he gets cleared to wrestle.