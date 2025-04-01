Backstage Update On WWE Contract Status Of AJ Styles

WWE star AJ Styles returned from injury in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year, and it was recently announced that the 47-year-old will face Logan Paul at WWE WrestleMania 41 later this month. However, there was nearly a very different plan in place, with reports indicating that WWE had Styles set for a retirement angle prior to the injury. Discussing Styles during a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer shared his understanding of the wrestler's current status with WWE.

"I don't expect him to go anywhere," Meltzer said. "I thought that he had signed again."

Along with the injury to Styles last year, Meltzer believes that plans for Styles to do a "retirement tour" changed when the company realized they'd be doing the same thing with John Cena this year. Although Meltzer isn't sure exactly what the future entails for Styles in WWE, he is confident that Styles isn't going to jump ship to AEW, which he'd likely have an option to do.

"He turned them down before and showed no real interest in it," Meltzer continued. "I don't know why things would be different [now]. He told people that he wasn't gonna leave WWE — he was a WWE lifer. Things could always change. He could get offered a lot more money and go, but I'd be surprised."

After spending much of his career in TNA, NJPW, ROH, and the independent scene, Styles joined WWE by appearing in the 2016 Royal Rumble match and has been with the promotion ever since. Along with his many accolades outside of the company, Styles is a two-time former WWE Champion and has held the Intercontinental, United States, and WWE Raw Tag Team titles.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.