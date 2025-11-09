Deadlock Pro Wrestling Announces Final Shows And Hiatus

The independent scene will be bidding farewell to one of its most beloved promotions in the near future as it has been officially announced that Deadlock Pro Wrestling, better known by many fans as DPW, will be going on an indefinite hiatus after their final two shows. The official DPW X (formerly known as Twitter) account confirmed that the promotion's "4th Anniversary" show that is set to take place on December 12 in Cary, North Carolina, will not only be the final DPW event of 2025, but the final event in the United States for the foreseeable future.

DPW will host one final event in 2026 in Japan on a date that is yet to be announced, but after that show the promotion will no longer be hosting any events. In light of this, the "4th Anniversary" show will be a fundraiser event where all tickets will be $1 (plus fees and tax), and all the money raised at the gate will be donated to a local food bank, The Food Back of Central and Eastern North Carolina. There will also be an option to donate to the charity when purchasing tickets, donations will be collected at the event itself, and the amount of money raised in donations and at the gate will then be matched up to $10,000.

Founded in 2021 by the hosts of the Deadlock podcast, James Darnell, John Blud, and Anthony Douglas, DPW has become one of the most celebrated independent promotions of the last few years. Current WWE Superstars Je'Von Evans and Saquon Shugars both got their big breaks in DPW, with both men holding the DPW Worlds Championship in 2022 and 2023. Stars like Adam Priest, Mad Dog Connelly, and Violence Is Forever all became mainstays of the promotion and have all benefited from their time there, and even established names from both AEW and WWE such as Konosuke Takeshita, FTR, and the Motor City Machine Guns passed through the orange and black doors over the past four years.